Annexon completes enrollment in phase 2 trial of geographic atrophy treatment
Apr. 07, 2022 12:07 PM ETAnnexon, Inc. (ANNX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 ARCHER trial evaluating its candidate, ANX007, to treat patients with geographic atrophy (GA).
- The company plans to report topline data from the trial in H1 2023, following 12 months of treatment, with full data expected after the conclusion of the six-month off-treatment period.
- GA is an advanced form of dry AMD which causes vision loss due to dying retinal cells.
- An early-stage study showed ANX007 was well-tolerated and demonstrated inhibition of C1q, a complex glycoprotein, in the eye for at least four weeks.
- ARCHER is a multi-center, placebo-controlled trial that has enrolled a total of 270 patients with GA.