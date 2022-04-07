Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) was warned by the Canadian government on Wednesday that the environmental impact from a proposed extension to its oil sands Base Plant in Alberta is "unacceptable" as it currently stands, Reuters reports.

The base mine extension project, which is in the early stages of development, would produce as much as 225K bbl/day over a 25-year period, and emit ~3M metric tons/year of greenhouse gases.

"Emissions at this level may not align with the pace and scale of emissions reductions required to achieve our targets, and this would hinder Canada's international commitments in respect of climate change," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault reportedly said in a letter to Suncor CEO Mark Little, referring to the Trudeau administration's target of cutting emissions 40%-45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Suncor said earlier this week that it plans to divest its wind and solar assets, choosing to focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels.