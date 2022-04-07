VYNE Therapeutics reports positive data from phase 1 trial of atopic dermatitis therapy
Apr. 07, 2022 12:30 PM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE +7.3%) announced positive efficacy results from the Phase 1b segment of an early-to-mid stage trial evaluating FMX114 to treat mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The company said at week 2, FMX114 showed statistically significant reduction in both absolute and percent change in atopic dermatitis severity index score compared to vehicle gel.
- The treatment also reduced pruritus or itching compared to vehicle.
- FMX114 is a gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod that is designed to address inflammation in AD.
- The Phase 1b segment enrolled four subjects and the Phase 2a segment of the study is expected to enroll up to 25 subjects, the company said.
- It expects Phase 2a safety and efficacy results in the second quarter.