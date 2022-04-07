Vuzix formalizes reseller agreement with VR Expert
Apr. 07, 2022 12:32 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vuzix (VUZI -3.8%) has formalized a reseller agreement with VR Expert, one of Europe's leading providers of VR & AR hardware.
- VR Expert, which has been an active reseller of Vuzix products over the past year, has recently placed follow-on orders for various sets of Vuzix smart glasses that had a multiple six-figure total dollar value.
- "Vuzix smart glasses offer one of the market-leading solutions for augmented and mixed reality technology. By working with Vuzix, we are able to support clients in healthcare, manufacturing, warehousing and field services with appropriate smart glasses, software and service. We can now provide a comprehensive smart glass solution, making Vuzix the perfect partner," said Marco Janmaat, CEO at VR Expert.
