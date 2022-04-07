Cyxtera Technologies is slotted at Outperform by Credit Suisse in initial rating look

Apr. 07, 2022 12:33 PM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Credit Suisse started off coverage on data center operator Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) +4.6% with an Outperform rating.
  • The coverage arrives just hours later the media report that stated Cyxtera is exploring for potential sale.
  • Analyst Sami Badri told investor "Cyxtera's occupancy rate of 70.9% is well below the data center peer average of 79.8%, and goes underappreciated considering the recent strengthening enterprise leasing dynamics seen industry-wide."
  • Cyxtera went public through a SPAC deal with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. last year. "The company operates in the retail colocation data segment that was previously a part of Lumen's portfolio," Badri added.
  • Credit Suisse sets a price target of $15, implying a potential upside of 20% from stock's last close.
  • Latest Earnings Report (Mar. 22): Cyxtera GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.13, revenue of $178.4M misses by $0.31M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.