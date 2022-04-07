Cyxtera Technologies is slotted at Outperform by Credit Suisse in initial rating look
Apr. 07, 2022 12:33 PM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse started off coverage on data center operator Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) +4.6% with an Outperform rating.
- The coverage arrives just hours later the media report that stated Cyxtera is exploring for potential sale.
- Analyst Sami Badri told investor "Cyxtera's occupancy rate of 70.9% is well below the data center peer average of 79.8%, and goes underappreciated considering the recent strengthening enterprise leasing dynamics seen industry-wide."
- Cyxtera went public through a SPAC deal with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. last year. "The company operates in the retail colocation data segment that was previously a part of Lumen's portfolio," Badri added.
- Credit Suisse sets a price target of $15, implying a potential upside of 20% from stock's last close.
- Latest Earnings Report (Mar. 22): Cyxtera GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.13, revenue of $178.4M misses by $0.31M