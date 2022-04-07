Blue Water Vaccine (BWV) stock plunged 67% on Thursday in midday action, but is still up 115% from its initial public offering price.

Shares of the influenza vaccine developer recently changed hands at $19.39, down 67%, at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

Blue Water held its initial public offering on Feb. 18. The company raised $20M after offering 2.2M shares at $9 per share, with shares soaring 538% to close their debut session at $57.40.

The biotech group has been developing a universal flu vaccine along with vaccines for pneumococcus, norovirus, rotavirus and malaria.

