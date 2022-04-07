Southwest price target lowered to $55 from $59 at Barclays, reflecting hire costs
Apr. 07, 2022 12:41 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Southwest (LUV -4.3%) dips after Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski lowered PT on stock to $55 from $59 as a result of higher expenses.
- Oglenski maintains overweight rating on the shares and expects capacity reductions and a solid pricing environment to partly offset higher prices, but in the near term there is a lot of uncertainty hanging over the sector.
- Higher fuel and labor costs are likely to weigh on Q1 earnings.
- A shortage of pilots have impacted full schedules and Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to spike in oil prices.
- The company announced on Wednesday to reduce hiring of pilot due to shortfall of flight instructors and expects to bring on more than 1,200 first officers this year, down 148 from its earlier projection.
- The airline’s flying capacity this quarter will decline 7% from 2019 levels due in part to staffing challenges.
- Over the period of one year, shares declined 34%.
- Wall Street Analysts rates LUV stock as a Buy whereas SA's Quant Rating screens the stock with a Hold.