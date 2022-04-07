Crypto.com partners with UFC to create Fight Night Bitcoin bonuses for athletes

Apr. 07, 2022 12:47 PM ETCrypto.com Coin (CRO-USD), BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Modelo, UFC And Rebuilding Together Renovate Cappy"s Boxing Gym

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment

Crypto.com (CRO-USD) is progressing with its sports partnership expansion after it teamed up with the UFC to create new Fight Night bonuses for athletes that will be paid in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to a release Thursday.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will feature three Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bonuses that will be awarded to the top three fighters appearing on each UFC Pay-Per-View as decided by fans' votes. Bitcoin payouts will be $30K for first place, $20K for second and $10K for third, the company said.

Bonuses will be introduced at UFC 273 Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, which will take place April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fl.

The move came after Crypto.com (CRO-USD) in July 2021 was named UFC's first global Official Fight Kit Partner. Five months later, UFC and Crypto.com extended their partnership to include a multi-year licensing agreement for an exclusive series of UFC non-fungible tokens in which UFC athletes will receive 50% of UFC's revenue from the NFT sales.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) is slipping to $43.3K in midday trading and down nearly 7% in the past five sessions. Crypto.com (CRO-USD -0.7%) tokens are edging down slightly to $0.44.

In March, Crypto.com added FIFA World Cup to its growing list of sports sponsorship deals.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.