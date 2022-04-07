Crypto.com partners with UFC to create Fight Night Bitcoin bonuses for athletes

Crypto.com (CRO-USD) is progressing with its sports partnership expansion after it teamed up with the UFC to create new Fight Night bonuses for athletes that will be paid in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to a release Thursday.

The Fan Bonus of the Night will feature three Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bonuses that will be awarded to the top three fighters appearing on each UFC Pay-Per-View as decided by fans' votes. Bitcoin payouts will be $30K for first place, $20K for second and $10K for third, the company said.

Bonuses will be introduced at UFC 273 Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, which will take place April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fl.

The move came after Crypto.com (CRO-USD) in July 2021 was named UFC's first global Official Fight Kit Partner. Five months later, UFC and Crypto.com extended their partnership to include a multi-year licensing agreement for an exclusive series of UFC non-fungible tokens in which UFC athletes will receive 50% of UFC's revenue from the NFT sales.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.1%) is slipping to $43.3K in midday trading and down nearly 7% in the past five sessions. Crypto.com (CRO-USD -0.7%) tokens are edging down slightly to $0.44.

In March, Crypto.com added FIFA World Cup to its growing list of sports sponsorship deals.