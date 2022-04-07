Dana trades low on Barclays downgrade and lowered price target
Apr. 07, 2022 12:51 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgraded Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight from Overweight, PT $18, down from $24.
- The company missed its bottom-line consensus in its Q4 earnings and also reported lower adj. EBITDA; it provided 2022 estimates below consensus levels: Sales of $9.6 to $10.1B vs. consensus of $9.76B while diluted adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.55 vs. consensus of $2.76.
- Quick look at company's financial outlook:
- SA Contributor Stephen Simpson recently wrote, "Serious Margin Challenges At Dana Prove Too Spicy For The Street"
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy while Quant rating stands at Hold.
- In the past 6-months, the stock has eroded 38% of its value and is currently trading at its 52-week low levels.