Dana trades low on Barclays downgrade and lowered price target

Apr. 07, 2022 12:51 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgraded Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Equal Weight from Overweight, PT $18, down from $24.
  • The company missed its bottom-line consensus in its Q4 earnings and also reported lower adj. EBITDA; it provided 2022 estimates below consensus levels: Sales of $9.6 to $10.1B vs. consensus of $9.76B while diluted adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.55 vs. consensus of $2.76.
  • Quick look at company's financial outlook:

