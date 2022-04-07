Lamb Weston Holdings rallies 6% post FQ3 results
Apr. 07, 2022 12:56 PM ETLWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (LW +6.2%) reported FQ3 sales growth of 6.6% Y/Y to $955M, but missed estimates by $17.6M.
- Volume declined 5%, reflecting lower export volume and lower shipments to retail channels.
- Segment breakdown: Global $487.9M (+2% Y/Y), Foodservice $294.5M (+34% Y/Y), Retail $143.6M (-12% Y/Y) and Others $29.1M (-18% Y/Y).
- Adj. EBITDA increased 31% Y/Y to $219.6M, driven by higher income from operations and equity method investment earnings.
- The Co. had $428.6M of cash and equivalents and no borrowings outstanding under its $1B revolving credit facility.
- Q4 2022 Outlook: The Co. anticipates net sales to be driven largely by price/mix, reflecting the Co.’s pricing actions to offset input and transportation cost inflation.
- 2022 Outlook: The Co. continues to expect fiscal 2022 net sales growth will be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits, Net income and Adj. EBITDA expected to be pressured through the remainder of fiscal 2022 due to higher potato, input and transportation costs, Gross margin of 19% to 20%; previous gross margin estimate was 18% to 20%.
