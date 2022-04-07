Brent oil falls below $100, down 22% in a month; oil stocks down 2% on the month
- Brent oil (CO1:COM) prices fell ~2% Thursday, to trade below $100/b and approach levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Pandemic-related lockdowns in Shanghai, an historic strategic petroleum reserve release (USO), and slowing US oil demand growth (MPC) have all contributed to the selloff.
- Interestingly, as near-term oil prices have fallen by over 20%, medium-term prices have not.
- The price for a barrel of Brent (CO1:COM) to be delivered in June 2022 has fallen from $127/b one month ago, to $99/b today; the price for a barrel delivered in June 2024 was $85 one month ago, and today it is still $85.
- It appears concerns of a supply shortage in the very near term have been reduced; however, expectations for sustained higher prices remain -- as a result, oil stocks (XLE) haven't really moved over the past month, despite the 20%+ selloff in "front month" oil prices.