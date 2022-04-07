Brent oil falls below $100, down 22% in a month; oil stocks down 2% on the month

Apr. 07, 2022 12:56 PM ETMPC, USO, XLE, CO1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

barrels of oil, neftechka, calculator, a schedule of oil production against the background of dollar bills.

Gerasimov174/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brent oil (CO1:COM) prices fell ~2% Thursday, to trade below $100/b and approach levels last seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Pandemic-related lockdowns in Shanghai, an historic strategic petroleum reserve release (USO), and slowing US oil demand growth (MPC) have all contributed to the selloff.
  • Interestingly, as near-term oil prices have fallen by over 20%, medium-term prices have not.
  • The price for a barrel of Brent (CO1:COM) to be delivered in June 2022 has fallen from $127/b one month ago, to $99/b today; the price for a barrel delivered in June 2024 was $85 one month ago, and today it is still $85.
  • It appears concerns of a supply shortage in the very near term have been reduced; however, expectations for sustained higher prices remain -- as a result, oil stocks (XLE) haven't really moved over the past month, despite the 20%+ selloff in "front month" oil prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.