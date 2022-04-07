U.S. shale gas executives from Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Coterra Energy (CTRA), EOG Resources (EOG), EQT (EQT) and others held discussions with European energy officials in Houston on Wednesday with the aim of increasing fuel supplies to Europe to help replace Russian imports, Reuters reports.

Delegations from Latvia and Estonia, diplomats from Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia and the U.K. toured the Golden Pass LNG export project and later met with shale gas producers, according to the report.

The meeting, coordinated by the American Exploration and Production Council with trade group LNG Allies, reportedly focused on ways to move Europe off Russian gas, including the need for more infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe.

"Capacity challenges in 2022 are great," LNG Allies' Fred Hutchison told Reuters, noting that building LNG capacity takes years and ample new supplies will not be available until mid-decade, but "the opportunities in a few years are really terrific."

Helped by the possibility that additional sanctions on Russian gas supplies will keep U.S. LNG exports near record highs, U.S. natural gas prices have been trading near YTD highs.