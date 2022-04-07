BankUnited expands into Atlanta with new corporate banking office

Apr. 07, 2022 1:06 PM ETBankUnited, Inc. (BKU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • BankUnited, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Florida-based BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), has expanded into Atlanta with a new corporate banking office.
  • BankUnited has hired Adam Gordon as market executive and corporate banking team leader in Atlanta, who was tasked with launching the lender's corporate banking practice in the Atlanta metro region.
  • “Starting with a robust corporate banking team, our Atlanta office will serve as a hub for corporate banking and treasury management and commercial real estate lending and will serve as home base for our healthcare banking team,” said Thomas M. Cornish, chief operating officer at BankUnited.
  • Previously, (April 1) J.P. Morgan cut BankUnited to Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.