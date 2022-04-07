BankUnited expands into Atlanta with new corporate banking office
Apr. 07, 2022 1:06 PM ETBankUnited, Inc. (BKU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BankUnited, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Florida-based BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), has expanded into Atlanta with a new corporate banking office.
- BankUnited has hired Adam Gordon as market executive and corporate banking team leader in Atlanta, who was tasked with launching the lender's corporate banking practice in the Atlanta metro region.
- “Starting with a robust corporate banking team, our Atlanta office will serve as a hub for corporate banking and treasury management and commercial real estate lending and will serve as home base for our healthcare banking team,” said Thomas M. Cornish, chief operating officer at BankUnited.
- Previously, (April 1) J.P. Morgan cut BankUnited to Neutral.