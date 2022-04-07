Iveda Solutions stock tumbles 19%, trading 42% below IPO price

Apr. 07, 2022 1:10 PM ETIVDABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Newly public Iveda Solutions (IVDA) stock tumbled 19% in midday trading Thursday, with shares now trading 42% below their initial public offering price.

Shares of Iveda recently changed hands at $2.45, down 19%, at approximately 12:40 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $2.74.

Iveda held its IPO on April 1, uplisting to Nasdaq and raising $8M. The company offered 1.9M shares and accompanying warrants for $4.25 apiece. It conducted a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on March 31 ahead of the Nasdaq listing.

Based in Arizona, Iveda is a provider of AI-based video search technology for video surveillance and Internet of Things devices and platforms.

On Thursday, shares of Iveda rallied in early trading on news that its products had been spec’d into Taiwan’s Taoyuan Aerotropolis project.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.