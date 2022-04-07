Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock dropped to a new 52-week low after NBC News reported that the online bank has a history of making atypical loans and last month was sued by a former employee who alleged that the company intentionally understaffed its compliance department. Axos stock is falling 0.7% in early afternoon trading on Thursday, and slipped to as low as $40.90 earlier in the session.

An Axos (AX) spokesman told NBC that the bank disputes Jennifer Brear Brinker's allegations "and her perception of the underlying factual circumstances."

Later this month, the company is set to face a former internal auditor in a wrongful termination case in a California federal court, NBC said. Charles Matthew Erhart alleged that Axos (AX) failed to notify regulators of risky loans to dubious borrowers and didn't disclose to regulators that it had received grand jury and other subpoenas, among other allegations. The bank spokesman told NBC that all the allegations were investigated. "None of the investigations or audits found any merit in Erhart's allegations," he said.

According to the report, the bank has specialized in loans to foreign nationals and has offered cash-recapture loans, which allow borrowers who paid cash for a property to immediately get money out of the investment.

One of the company's recent loans, made in mid-February, refinanced a $100M Trump Tower mortgage due in September, NBC said, citing a New York City Finance Department document. The loan was made days after The Trump Organization's auditor resigned, the article said.

Last October, B. Riley downgraded Axos (AX) to Neutral from Buy, citing the stock's premium valuation and limited potential upside to estimates.