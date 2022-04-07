Target Corporation (TGT +5.0%) was named a top pick in the retail sector by Barclays on Thursday.

Analyst Karen Short and team think investors are being presented an attractive opportunity to own a best-in-class retailer at a sizable discount at the current share price to other best-in-class peers. There was also some confidence expressed about the implications of Target's (NYSE:TGT) strong foot traffic trends.

"~45% of customers buy more than originally planned when visiting a TGT store. So footsteps matter, and TGT has clearly gained footstep/mindshare/market share during the pandemic and this will prove to be sticky in our view."

Barclays has Target (TGT) slotted with an Overweight rating and assigned a price target of $280 to the retailer to rep more than 25% upside for shares.

Shares of Target Corporation (TGT) rallied to a three-week high on Thursday following the Barclays update.