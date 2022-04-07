Target rallies after being named a top retail pick at Barclays

Apr. 07, 2022 1:21 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Target Corporation (TGT +5.0%) was named a top pick in the retail sector by Barclays on Thursday.

Analyst Karen Short and team think investors are being presented an attractive opportunity to own a best-in-class retailer at a sizable discount at the current share price to other best-in-class peers. There was also some confidence expressed about the implications of Target's (NYSE:TGT) strong foot traffic trends.

"~45% of customers buy more than originally planned when visiting a TGT store. So footsteps matter, and TGT has clearly gained footstep/mindshare/market share during the pandemic and this will prove to be sticky in our view."

Barclays has Target (TGT) slotted with an Overweight rating and assigned a price target of $280 to the retailer to rep more than 25% upside for shares.

Shares of Target Corporation (TGT) rallied to a three-week high on Thursday following the Barclays update.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.