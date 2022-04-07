Ericsson's Managed Services leader exits to take a CEO job

Ercisson group head office

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Ericsson (ERIC +0.9%) has announced that Managed Services chief Peter Laurin is exiting, and he'll take over leadership of another company.
  • Laurin - Ericsson's senior VP and head of Business Area Managed Services - plans to pursue opportunities outside the company, Ericsson said Thursday; that means taking on the job of CEO of Piab, a player in production process automation.
  • He had joined Ericsson in 2001 and served on Ericsson's central Executive Team since 2017.
  • "Peter has been instrumental in turning around and transforming our Managed Services business and successfully led Ericsson's digitalization and IT journey," Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm says.
  • The company will name a successor to the position later.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.