Ericsson's Managed Services leader exits to take a CEO job
Apr. 07, 2022 1:29 PM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ericsson (ERIC +0.9%) has announced that Managed Services chief Peter Laurin is exiting, and he'll take over leadership of another company.
- Laurin - Ericsson's senior VP and head of Business Area Managed Services - plans to pursue opportunities outside the company, Ericsson said Thursday; that means taking on the job of CEO of Piab, a player in production process automation.
- He had joined Ericsson in 2001 and served on Ericsson's central Executive Team since 2017.
- "Peter has been instrumental in turning around and transforming our Managed Services business and successfully led Ericsson's digitalization and IT journey," Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm says.
- The company will name a successor to the position later.