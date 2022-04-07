Robinhood says Lightning Network is coming to the app
Apr. 07, 2022 1:31 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), BTC-USDTSLA, AAPLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced that the Lightning Network is coming to the app.
- Robinhood Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragada made the announcement at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach. The lighting network will be integrated into Robinhood's bitcoin wallet.
- "This is a fantastic way of both increasing the ability and power of bitcoin in sending and receiving payments, much faster, much cheaper, pennies vs dollars," Chennapragada said.
- Bitcoin is the No. 1 recurring buy asset for 2022 across all assets, ahead of Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL) on the Robinhood app, Chennapragada announced.
- "This is a really clear inflection point for normalizing and enabling many more people to come into the world of crypto and bitcoin," Chennapragada.
- Chennapragada also announced that more than 2 million people on the Bitcoin wallet waiting can now send and receive Bitcoin. There will be general availability for the wallet next month.
- Last week, Robinhood said to launch retirement accounts to challenge traditional brokerages.