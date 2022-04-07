Atlassian rises day after unveiling Atlas service
Apr. 07, 2022 1:39 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)MSFT, CRMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares rose on Thursday, one day after the software development and collaboration company unveiled a new service, Atlas, which will give a company's employees a central place to say what they are working on.
- Unveiled at its Team '22 conference on Wednesday, Atlas will give employees 280 characters to detail what they're working on, making it easier for members of other parts of an organization to find information.
- Atlassian (TEAM) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $289.90 in mid-day trading on Thursday.
- Messages can be posted in Atlas or use integrations from other project management and messaging services like Jira, Trello, Microsoft (MSFT) Teams or Salesforce's (CRM) Slack.
- In January, Atlassian (TEAM) raised revenue guidance for 2022, as it expects subscriptions revenue to rise 50% year-over-year.