Congress passes ban on Russian coal, oil and gas imports
Apr. 07, 2022
- Congress voted to ban imports of Russian coal, oil and gas Thursday in a vote that was widely expected to pass; the bill now moves to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.
- Russian crude oil imports fell to zero last week, for the first time since 2020; Russian imports have accounted for meaningfully less than 1% of US oil consumption year to date, and the US imported no Russian crude oil from early 2013 until late 2020.
- The measure is unlikely to have an impact on commodity prices (USO); however, energy investors (XLE) are sure to remain focused on proposals to ban Russian energy imports into Europe, where pipeline and rail supplies would be difficult for the Kremlin to re-route to other markets.