Maravai shares gain on report of fresh takeover offer

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) quickly gained on Thursday after Betaville said that the life sciences company was weighing a new buyout offer from German laboratory supplier Sartorius AG.
  • Last February, Maravai (MRVI) shares jumped after Reuters reported that Sartorius made an $11 billion acquisition offer for the U.S.-based company. However, Maravai (MRVI) turned down the all-cash offer of $42 per share as insufficient.
  • Citing people who have heard the negotiations, Betaville says that Sartorius has made a renewed bid which is currently under the consideration of Maravai board.

  • Maravai (MRVI) made its U.S. trading debut in late 2020 seeking $1.6 billion in gross proceeds. However, its shares have well underperformed the broader market, as shown in this graph.

