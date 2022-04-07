Maravai shares gain on report of fresh takeover offer
Apr. 07, 2022 1:47 PM ETMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) quickly gained on Thursday after Betaville said that the life sciences company was weighing a new buyout offer from German laboratory supplier Sartorius AG.
- Last February, Maravai (MRVI) shares jumped after Reuters reported that Sartorius made an $11 billion acquisition offer for the U.S.-based company. However, Maravai (MRVI) turned down the all-cash offer of $42 per share as insufficient.
- Citing people who have heard the negotiations, Betaville says that Sartorius has made a renewed bid which is currently under the consideration of Maravai board.
Maravai (MRVI) made its U.S. trading debut in late 2020 seeking $1.6 billion in gross proceeds. However, its shares have well underperformed the broader market, as shown in this graph.