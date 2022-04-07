PJET expands EV pilot with ALYI into $52B E-bike market

Apr. 07, 2022 2:03 PM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI), PJETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Priority Aviation (OTCPK:PJET) is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with Alternet Systems (ALYI +4.8%) for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes.
  • The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028.
  • PJET plans to publish a shareholder update in conjunction with the upcoming 2021 annual report.
  • Overall, the update will serve as a progress report and update to the  company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner Application.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.