PJET expands EV pilot with ALYI into $52B E-bike market
Apr. 07, 2022 2:03 PM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI), PJETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Priority Aviation (OTCPK:PJET) is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with Alternet Systems (ALYI +4.8%) for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes.
- The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028.
- PJET plans to publish a shareholder update in conjunction with the upcoming 2021 annual report.
- Overall, the update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner Application.