Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch: Healthcare spotlight on AACR, Bed Bath & Beyond earnings and Elon Musk's TED talk
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - April 11
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Aptinyx (APTX) and MedAvail Holdings (MDVL). The most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits include Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) and SoFi Technologies (SOFI). Short interest as a percentage of total float is elevated on retailers Big Lots (BIG) and Citi Trends (CTRN).
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Needham Healthcare Conference, the Wells Fargo Biotech Forum, the Cantor U.S. Cannabis Conference and the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference.
- All week - The annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research will continue to run with trial data expected out from a large number of companies including Vaccinex (VCNX), Bicyle Therapeutics (BCYC), Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) and AIM ImmunoTech (AIM). Bank of America singled out C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) as a potential share price mover off its drug data release, while Wells Fargo identified Affimed (AFMD), Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) and IMV Inc. (IMV) as the companies with key updates.
- All day - Shareholders with Global SPAC Partners (GLSPT) will meet to vote on extending the deadline to take Gorilla Technology Group public through a SPAC deal. The potential deal would value Gorilla at a pro forma enterprise value of about $708 million.
Tuesday - April 12
- All day - The OPEC monthly oil report will be posted sometime during the day.
- All day - The two-day Ambev (ABEV) Investor Day event begins in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
- All day - Enerplus Corporation (ERF) will hold a webcast for investors on the Bakken. Shares of Enerplus have rallied in the past when the company has updated on the oil production region.
- Premarket - CarMax (KMX) will report earnings with options trading implying a 10% share price swing. Shares of CarMax fell 7% immediately following the retailer's last earnings update.
- 12:00 p.m. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) will host an Analyst and Investor Day event that is set to focus on the company’s commercial strategy and product pipeline.
- 12:30 p.m. ARK Invest will holds its monthly webinar. Cathie Wood is likely to stick to her forecast for lower oil prices in the long term amid demand destruction from electric transportation. UiPath (PATH) and Nio (NIO) are two stocks that the fund manager has been piling into.
- 3:00 p.m. BlackSky Technology (BKSY) will participated in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Space Summit.
Wednesday - April 13
- All day - Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is holding a New York drive event for its flagship Solo EV. Senior management will also be meeting with investors. Shares of Electrameccanica are down 22% YTD, but the stock still has a clean sweep of Buy-equivalent ratings on Wall Street.
- Premarket - Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings with options trading implying a 18% share price swing. Shares of BBBY rose 7% immediately following the retailer's last earnings update. The report will be the first since activist Ryan Cohen disclosed a 9.8% stake in BBBY.
- 8:30 a.m. PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will host an Investor Day event to provide an overview of the company's multi-year strategic growth plan.
- 10:35 a.m. Ford (F) Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will participate in a fireside chat at Bank of America’s Global Automotive Summit to discuss accelerating the Ford+ plan.
Thursday - April 14
- Premarket - Ericsson (ERIC) will report its earnings and investors look to see if there is any update on its planned purchase of Vonage (VG).
- All day - The M&A calendar includes the tender offer expiring on the Oracle (ORCL)-Cerner(CERN) deal. Alleghany Corp. (Y) "go-shop" period for its planned sale to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) is set to expire.
- 8:45 a.m. UnitedHealth (UNH) holds its earnings conference call after recently agreeing to extend its agreement with Change Healthcare (CHNG) following the DOJ's suit to block the deal. UNH also agreed to buy LHC Group (LHCG) last month for $170/share.
- 11:45 a.m. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will participate in a session at TED that is likely to attract a lot of attention following the large stake he took in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The theme of TED this year is "A New Era."
- 1:00 p.m. Ooma (OOMA) will host a virtual Investor Day to discuss the company's marketplace, strategy, services, products, channels, financial details, growth drivers and outlook.
Friday - April 15
- All day - The stock market is closed for the Good Friday holiday.
- All day - The New York International Auto Show opens up to the public. Press events are scheduled for Jeep, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Chevrolet (GM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Chrysler (STLA), Cobera Automotive and eVTOL player Jetson.