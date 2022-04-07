Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is trading higher after Baird raised its per share by more than 10%, noting the recent feedback the clinical-stage biotech received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on lifileucel, an experimental therapy for metastatic melanoma.

Announcing the agency’s views on the proposed matrix of potency assays for the upcoming Biologics License Application (BLA), the company termed the regulator’s feedback “positive," even as its plans to complete the BLA filing seem to have been delayed to August 2022.

Despite the pushback on filing delay, the “management appears confident it has reached alignment with the FDA on the potency assay,” the analyst Colleen M. Kusy wrote after a conference call following the announcement.

Kusy called the agreement “a meaningful positive that increases the likelihood of approval in melanoma.”

Reiterating the firm’s Outperform rating on Iovance (IOVA), the analyst has raised the price target to $34.00 from $30.00 per share, more than double the last closing price of the stock.

Currently, Iovance (IOVA) has a Buy rating and an average price target of $35.08 on Wall Street.