Ceylon Graphite increases equity offering to C$3.5M

Apr. 07, 2022 2:11 PM ETCeylon Graphite Corp. (CYLYF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF -1.8%) has amended the terms of its private placement previously announced in its press release dated April 6, 2022.
  • The Company has increased the number of Units from 18.75M to 21.88M Units a price of C$0.16/Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3.5M.
  • Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Co. and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Co. at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.
