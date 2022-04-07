Fifth Third, Regions cut at Wolfe Research, Cullen Frost upgraded to Outperform
- Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache is downgrading mid-cap banks as a group to Market Weight as he sees price/earnings multiples pressured by greater recession risk following last week's yield curve inversion.
- He's most cautious on mid-cap banks with heavy exposure to capital markets and mortgages and most bullish on banks with high levels of liquidity.
- Carcache downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Peer Perform on valuation. He also initiates a Texas pair trade, advising to overweight Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), which he upgrades to Outperform, against Prosperity Bancshares (PB), which he downgraded to Underperform.
- At Thursday midafternoon, Fifth Third (FITB) falls 2.0%, Regions (RF) drops 2.6%, Cullen/Frost (CFR) edges up 0.1%, Prosperity Bancshares (PB) dips 2.4%.
- He also turns more cautious on consumer finance stocks and continues to expect that "issuers with high exposure to the low-end consumer to face more severe credit headwinds as inflationary pressures intensify."
- In the consumer finance space, he prefers American Express (AXP), Discover Financial (DFS) and Ally Financial (ALLY) over Capital One Financial (COF), Synchrony Financial (SYF), and Bread Financial Holdings (BFH), formerly Alliance Data Systems.
- By contrast, SA contributor Stephen Simpson sees Fifth Third shifting into higher gear as rates ramp up