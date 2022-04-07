Bank of America is bullish on metals & mining ETFs

Bank of America is bullish on the outlook of metals and mining exchange traded funds, as the firm labeled the space as "favorable" due in part to increased policy focus, geopolitical catalysts, and scarcity amid a global energy transition.

In a Bank of America research note, the institution stated: “We think metals & mining ETFs are vulnerable to a near-term pull-back as prices have moved sharply higher in the past two months. That said, structural forces bolster our constructive outlook. Dollar-cost averaging strategies and buying on dips makes sense for investors looking to build exposure, in our view.”

From an ETF vantage point, BofA placed their most favorable fund to be SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), as it had the best efficiency score in an analysis the institution conducted. Moreover, they also support Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA), the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX), and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Retracements equal opportunities in the eyes of BofA. With regards to their top choice XME, the institution stated:

“XME is 32% above its 200 day moving average, suggesting that consolidation is likely in the near-term. XME was this extended in 2009, 2016, and 2020. In each case, pull-backs provided compelling opportunities with an average return of 32% a year after extremes were hit.”

While the investment bank remains bullish on the case of metals and mining, they did elaborate that one material risk is around a “sharp growth deceleration that derails mineral demand.” History has shown that when slower growth is in place it can mean diminished returns for metal and mining names.

The projected growth of the industry is enormous as global growth takes off. BofA expects the addressable market for strategic metals including steel to hit $3.5T by 2030. To put that figure into context annual crude oil production hovers around $2.9T.

