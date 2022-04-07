Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rips to its highest since January on Thursday, rising more than 6% after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $49 price target, raised from $40, citing an attractive valuation, a net cash position that leaves room to return capital to shareholders, and the potential to be acquired eventually.

The ongoing proxy fight between the CEO and the chairman is "an unusual overhang and may take time to resolve," but with limited downside from valuation and visible near-term growth, "AJRD is worth exploring now," JPM's Seth Seifman writes.

The analyst notes Aerojet is sitting on a backlog of $6.8B, more than 3x last year's sales, which drives management's expectations for low-to-mid single digit growth over the next few years, including ~5% this year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have recouped most of their losses since the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed Martin's planned $4.4B acquisition of the company.