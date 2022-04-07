Net Savings Link unveils ecofriendly home mining device BLACK HIVE
Apr. 07, 2022 2:51 PM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV), in partnership with Metaverse Network, on Thursday has introduced BLACK HIVE, the next generation of HIVE Home Mining, Proof of Flow, the company said.
- After one year of development, the new BLACK HIVE’S Proof of Flow model of mining has replaced the Proof of Work and Proof of Stake mechanisms, making it more ecofriendly and power consumption friendly.
- Furthermore, "once the user's BLACK HIVE synchronizes with the HIVE App, HIVEminers can subscribe to their favorite Crypto to start mining in their Home HIVE with ease," said Metaverse CEO WY Cheung.
- Previously, (March 24) Net Savings link and Metaverse Network launched a blockchain home mining device.