NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) jumped 22% on speculation that the operator of cancer testing labs could become an activist target.

NeoGenomics (NEO) shares have dropped "significantly" in recent months and the company had an "abrupt" management change and some "value-destructive" acquisitions, according to an Activist Insight report that traders were passing around from last week.

NeoGenomics ranks in the 100th percentile of firms most vulnerable to activism in the following nine months, according to Insightia's Vulnerability report.

Shares of NeoGenomics (NEO) plunged 30% last Tuesday after the company announced the departure of its chief executive and pulled its 2022 guidance.

An activist could demand a say in the CEO search or possibly ask the company to try to sell itself rather than spending resources on a CEO search, Activist Insight's Iuri Struta wrote in the report last week.

The report also pointed out that activists have targeted peers of NeoGenomics (NEO) in the past, including Jana targeting Labcorp. (LH) last year and MedNax was a target of Starboard Value in 2019.

NEO short interest is 6%.

Recall in September Bloomberg reported that Guardant Health (GH) is said to have decided not to acquire the cancer lab operator NeoGenomics.