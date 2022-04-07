Sempra wins FERC extension for LNG project; NextDecade also seeks more time

Apr. 07, 2022

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said on Thursday it granted an extension to Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in building two pipelines in Texas and Louisiana to connect to its Port Arthur, Texas, liquefied natural gas plant, according to Reuters.

FERC granted Sempra's request for an extension until March 2023, for the two pipelines.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) also is seeking an extension, to November 2028, for its proposed Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas.

NextDecade said on Wednesday that it reached a 20-year deal to supply 1.5M tons/year of LNG from Rio Grande to a unit of China's ENN.

