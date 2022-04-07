NLRB may look to stop union-focused mandatory meetings at big companies

Apr. 07, 2022 3:23 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX), AMZNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments

Union contract and judge"s gavel

ericsphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • The top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board will ask the board to rule that mandatory meetings held by some companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to persuade their workers to reject unions are a violation of federal labor law.
  • NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo stated in a memo sent to field offices that she believes the meetings are at odds with the National Labor Relations Act, which allows workers to refrain from listening to employer speech about collective bargaining.
  • Abruzzo is looking to reverse the actions of her predecessors in allowing the meetings after receiving complaints from unions, according to Associated Press.
  • Union reps have called the meetings a major weapon employers use to spread disinformation, intimidate workers and interfere with their choice as to whether they want union representation. An Amazon spokesperson has said the meetings give employees the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the impact of unions.
  • Amazon watch: Putting a number to the unionization push
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.