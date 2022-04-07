FTC finalizes order against Dun & Bradstreet for credit report errors
Apr. 07, 2022 3:37 PM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") finalized on Thursday an order against Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a company providing business credit report services, for deceiving businesses about the value of products it offered and for failing to correct errors on businesses' credit reports.
- The FTC alleged that the company used deceptive and unfair practices in marketing its CreditBuilder products. The company's product was intended to help businesses improve their credit reports, but the FTC alleged that Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) didn't provide a clear, consistent, and reliable process to get credit report errors fixed.
- The order requires Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) to make clear disclosures to companies about the rate at which the firm accepts subscribers' requests to add payment history information. It will also have to make upfront disclosures about ways that it limits its role in helping subscribers add such information.
- The company is also required to provide refunds to many businesses that first purchased CreditBuilder products between April 2015 and May 2020, and to provide opportunities for many current customers to cancel their services and get refunds. In addition, the FTC's order places restrictions on the company's ability to automatically renew CreditBuilder subscriptions.
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) shares were rising 0.5% in late trading on Thursday.
- Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) originally agreed in January 2022 to the actions relating to the CreditBuilder products.