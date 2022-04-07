Life sciences companies drive healthcare stocks to lead S&P 500

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Health-care stocks are dominating the S&P 500 on Thursday led by life sciences companies and biotech firms as investors turn to safety amid market volatility.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Charles River Laboratories (CRL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), Moderna (MRNA), Regeneron (REGN), Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) are among some of the notable gainers.
  • The S&P 500 (SPY) has lost ~1.5% so far this week while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) has added ~4%.
  • Since reaching a trough in mid-October, health stocks have added more than ~13% while the broader market has only gained ~3%, as shown in this graph.
  • Noting that healthcare provides protection during market declines, Seeking Alpha contributor, Geoff Considine details why he is bullish on the sector.
