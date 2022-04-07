Cash App, a mobile payment app developed by Block (NYSE:SQ), is introducing a service that enables users to get paid in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) automatically, CoinDesk reported Thursday, citing the company at the Miami-based Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Specifically, so-called "Paid in Bitcoin" allows users to auto-invest a portion of their paycheck into Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Cash App explained.

In addition, "Bitcoin Roundups" will let users round up payments to the closest dollar to purchase BTC with the difference, CoinDesk noted. And "Lightning Network Receives" allow users to get Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in Cash App through the layer 2 payment protocol. Cash App in January integrated the Lightning Network to enable BTC transactions.

The move followed SoFi's (SOFI) move in March to roll out a new feature allowing members to invest part of every direct deposit into cryptocurrency with zero fees. In Aug. 2021, PayPal (PYPL) introduced Cash Back to Crypto to enable Venmo credit cardholders to automatically buy crypto from their Venmo account using cash back earned from card purchases.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.8%) is edging lower intraday.

In mid-Dec. 2021, Block launched a Cash App feature to let users gift Bitcoin.