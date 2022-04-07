Why did Target stock go up today? Barclays called it a top retail pick

Target Corporation (TGT +6.0%) rallied on Thursday after being selected as a top pick in the retail sector by Barclays.

Analyst Karen Short and team think investors are being presented an attractive opportunity to own a best-in-class retailer at a sizable discount at the current share price to other best-in-class peers. There was also some confidence expressed about the implications of Target's strong foot traffic trends over the last six weeks.

Barclays has Target (NYSE:TGT) slotted with an Overweight rating and assigned a price target of $280 to the retailer to rep more than 25% upside for shares.

Wall Street in general is still solidly bullish on Target (TGT) with 21 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 9 Hold-equivalent ratings and just 1 Sell-equivalent rating.

Tale of the tape: Target has outperformed broad retail averages in 2022 and the S&P 500 Index but has trailed the return of rival Walmart.