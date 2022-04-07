Kinross Gold's (NYSE:KGC) Russian asset sale was limited by time and although the price is positive, it falls well short of the ~$1B valuation, Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed said Thursday.

Kinross agreed earlier this week to sell its Russian assets to Highland Gold Mining for $680M, keeping a pledge to exit the country after the invasion of Ukraine, but Hamed notes that most of the cash in the sale is deferred, with the company set to receive $100M on closing and $150M next year, with the rest due by 2027.

The rush to sell the assets likely limited the buyer base Kinross would have been able to engage, Hamed said, and the deferred payment schedule is not optimal due to receivable risk, and Kinross cannot use the proceeds immediately to address the lost production or to return the capital to shareholders.

The deal is subject to Russian government approval and the completion of ancillary agreements, which is "a potentially significant hurdle," National Bank Financial analyst Mike Parkin said, but the deal is "fair to good value given the circumstances."

Separately, Kinross said Thursday that it plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource on its Great Bear project in Ontario as part of year-end 2022 results, and start work on a pre-feasibility study in 2023.

The miner said it expects to complete 200K meters of drilling this year using ~10 drill rigs, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the project's most significant discovery so far.

Kinross shares fell sharply in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the company was seen as vulnerable to the conflict, but have since more than regained previous losses.