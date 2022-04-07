Congress strips Russia of favored trade status, bans oil imports
- The U.S. Congress voted Thursday to strip Russia of its "most favored nation" trade status and passed another measure to ban oil imports from the country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The Senate voted 100-0 to remove Permanent Normal Trade Relations status for Russia and for its ally Belarus. The energy measure was also passed with a 100-0 vote. The legislation then went to the House of Representatives, where the lawmakers passed the trade status measure 420-3 and the energy measure by 413 to 9.
- President Biden will sign both pieces of legislation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, according to a Reuters report.
- "This package is about bringing every tool of economic pressure to bear on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his oligarch cronies," said Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in a statement. "Putin's Russia does not deserve to be a part of the economic order that has existed since the end of World War II."
