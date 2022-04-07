Bentley Systems acquires ADINA for nonlinear simulation capabilities
Apr. 07, 2022 4:10 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) said Thursday it acquired ADINA R & D, a developer of finite element analysis software applications used in a range of engineering fields.
- Civil, structural and mechanical engineers choose ADINA software for its authoritative veracity, including in analysis of buildings, bridges, stadiums, pressure vessels, dams, and tunnels.
- With infrastructure digital twins, users can simulate the complete behavior of structures to create confidence in designs that are much safer and more cost-effective.
- ADINA will be applied in digital twins of existing infrastructure assets, made practical by the Bentley iTwin platform, to simulate their responses to stresses so extreme that nonlinear effects must be considered.
- The ADINA System's nonlinear simulation capabilities will become directly accessible, through convenient technical and commercial integration, to users of BSY's modeling and simulation software portfolio for infrastructure engineering.
- ADINA's advantages also include advanced dynamics, 3D solid FEM, buckling, substructuring, and advanced meshing for critical joints and sections.
- Klaus-Jürgen Bathe, founder of ADINA, will remain as a technical advisor.