WideOpenWest jumps 13% as it reportedly weighs potential sale

Apr. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

CCTV cable RG6 RGB TV coaxial type to recording device blue color tone

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) moved up double digits late Thursday on a report that it's weighing strategic options including a sale of the company.
  • The cableco is working with an adviser to sound out potential buyers, Bloomberg reports.
  • Its stock jumped in the last 12 minutes of Thursday trading to close up 12.5%, and it's up another 1.9% after hours.
  • Movement higher in 2021 means WOW stock has risen 46.8% over the past year, but it's closer to flat over the past six months (up 2.5%).
  • It's valued at $1.59 billion.
  • WOW has just over half a million subscribers for a broadband/cable network that spans states including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.