WideOpenWest jumps 13% as it reportedly weighs potential sale
Apr. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) moved up double digits late Thursday on a report that it's weighing strategic options including a sale of the company.
- The cableco is working with an adviser to sound out potential buyers, Bloomberg reports.
- Its stock jumped in the last 12 minutes of Thursday trading to close up 12.5%, and it's up another 1.9% after hours.
- Movement higher in 2021 means WOW stock has risen 46.8% over the past year, but it's closer to flat over the past six months (up 2.5%).
- It's valued at $1.59 billion.
- WOW has just over half a million subscribers for a broadband/cable network that spans states including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.