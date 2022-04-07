Vietnamese EV maker VinFast files to raise up to $2B in US IPO

EV maker VinFast, a unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has confidentially filed to hold an initial public offering on the US market that could be worth up to $2B.

In a statement released on its website, VinFast, which is incorporated in Singapore, said it has not yet determined the size and price of the offering.

The IPO could aim to raise as much as $2B, making it the largest such deal by a Vietnamese company since Vinhomes JSC initial share sale in 2018, which raised $1.4B. Vinfast is also exploring raising $500M to $1B through a funding round ahead of the IPO, according to Bloomberg.

Vinfast plans to use proceeds from the US IPO to help fund construction of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Reports put the cost of the project at around $4B.

VinFast Chief Executive Officer Le Thi Thu Thuy told reporters at a recent car event that the IPO was an option the company was considering for funding the NC plant and expanding into the US market. The deal was being slated for the second half of 2022, according to Reuters.

Reuters added VinFast signed a deal last week to make an initial $2B investment in the NC plant, which will manufacture EV buses, SUVs and batteries. Prices for its SUVs for the US market will start at $41,000.

Last April, Bloomberg reported that VinFast was planning a US IPO to raise as much as $3B.