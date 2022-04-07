Why did SoFi stock slip today?
Apr. 07, 2022 4:18 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock dipped 7.2% Thursday after the company cut its revenue and EBITDA guidance when the U.S. government extended the pause on student loan payments until Aug. 31.
- After the student loan moratorium got extended, some analysts reacted negatively, with Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele reducing his price target to $13 per share from $18 and Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini cutting his target on SoFi (SOFI) to $15 from $20.
- Note that Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screened SOFI shares at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared with peers. Additionally, the Quant Rating views SOFI as a Sell, with the poorest factor grades in Profitability and Momentum.
- YTD, the stock is down nearly a whopping 50% and -18% M/M. Is now the time to Buy?
- On Wednesday, the White House extended the pause on student loan payments.