Dunxin Financial stock gains on $300M securities offering

Apr. 07, 2022 4:19 PM ETDunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) shares popped ~5% in extended trading after the microfinance lending business announced a $300M mixed securities offering.
  • The company may sell from time to time up to $300M of its ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, including in the form of ADSs, preferred shares, warrants to purchase ordinary shares, including in the form of ADSs, subscription rights and a combination of such securities, separately or as units, in one or more offerings.
  • Each ADS represents the right to receive 48 ordinary shares.
  • Net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
