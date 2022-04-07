Quidel sees first quarter revenue to reach up to $1B: Prelim
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stated Thursday that it expects its Q1 2022 revenue to range between $990M-$1B, reflecting growth of 164%-166% Y/Y.
- The preliminary estimate accounts for COVID-19 product revenue of ~$836M that includes ~$657M in QuickVue COVID-19 test revenue and ~$138M in Sofia SARS antigen test revenue.
- "In the first quarter of 2022, we sold approximately 113 million QuickVue COVID-19 antigen tests and approximately 12 million Sofia SARS antigen tests. We also expanded our installed base of Sofia analyzers to 79,000 instrument placements, which further widens our point-of-care footprint and increases opportunities to introduce our full portfolio of assays to patients and healthcare providers," commented Quidel's CEO & President Douglas Bryant.
- The company expects to issue full financial results for the first quarter of 2022 in May.
