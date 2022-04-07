ACM Research says Q1 revenue hit by COVID restrictions in Shanghai

Apr. 07, 2022 4:20 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) on Thursday said it expects Q1 revenue to be significantly below its prior internal plan as a result of operational limitations due to COVID-19-related restrictions in Shanghai.
  • ACMR believes the impact of the curbs will be temporary, with some revenue being deferred from Q1 until later in the year.
  • ACMR maintained its 2022 revenue outlook of $365M-405M.
  • COVID-related restrictions in Shanghai are impacting employee access to and logistics activities of ACMR's offices and production facilities in the Pudong district of Shanghai.
  • This has limited ACMR's ability to ship finished products to customers and to produce new products.
  • Spot lockdowns in mid-March led to a closure of ACMR's administrative and R&D offices in Zhangjiang in the Pudong district.
  • A subsequent lockdown of the entire Pudong region was imposed in late Mar., which impacted the operation of ACMR's Chuansha production facility.
  • ACMR currently anticipates the restrictions will be lifted within a few weeks, at which point it expects to be able to resume normal operations.
