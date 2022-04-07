Gatos Silver reports record quarterly production, names Andres as CEO

Gatos Silver (GATO) said Thursday it achieved record silver production of 2.39M oz. from the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Mexico during Q1, a 58% increase compared to the year-ago quarter, which was weighed by a two-week shutdown due to a power outage.

Gatos attributed the higher production to significantly higher silver grades, in addition to higher plant throughput and improved recoveries.

Cerro Los Gatos' Q1 throughput totaled nearly 235K metric tons and "continued to achieve excellent recoveries for silver, lead, zinc and gold,"

The company said the mine remains on target to achieve its annual guidance for 2022, including plans to increase plant throughput levels to 2.7K tons/day in H2 2022.

Also, Gatos named company President Dale Andres as its new CEO, succeeding Stephen Orr, who has retired as CEO and as a board member; prior to joining Gatos in mid-2021, Andres worked at Teck Resources.

In January, Gatos estimated a potential 30%-50% reduction in the metal content of Cerro Los Gatos' mineral reserve.