WD-40 GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.40, revenue of $129.99M beats by $3.19M

Apr. 07, 2022 4:24 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • WD-40 press release (NASDAQ:WDFC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $129.99M (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.19M.
  • Gross margin was 50.4 percent in the second quarter compared to 55.4 percent in the prior year fiscal quarter.
  • Updated 2022 Guidance: Net sales growth is projected to be between 7 and 12 percent with net sales expected to be between $522 million and $547 million.
  • Gross margin percentage for the full year is expected to be between 50 and 51 percent.
  • Advertising and promotion investments are projected to be between 5 and 6 percent of net sales.
  • The provision for income tax is expected to be between 20 and 21 percent.
  • Net income is projected to be between $70.7 million and $72.5 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $5.14 and $5.27 based on an estimated 13.7 million weighted average shares outstanding
  • Shares +7.73%.
