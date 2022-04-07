WD-40 GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.40, revenue of $129.99M beats by $3.19M
Apr. 07, 2022 4:24 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WD-40 press release (NASDAQ:WDFC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $129.99M (+16.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.19M.
- Gross margin was 50.4 percent in the second quarter compared to 55.4 percent in the prior year fiscal quarter.
- Updated 2022 Guidance: Net sales growth is projected to be between 7 and 12 percent with net sales expected to be between $522 million and $547 million.
- Gross margin percentage for the full year is expected to be between 50 and 51 percent.
- Advertising and promotion investments are projected to be between 5 and 6 percent of net sales.
- The provision for income tax is expected to be between 20 and 21 percent.
- Net income is projected to be between $70.7 million and $72.5 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $5.14 and $5.27 based on an estimated 13.7 million weighted average shares outstanding
- Shares +7.73%.