Nasdaq U.S. matched equity volume surges 34% in March
Apr. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)CME, TW, ICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported U.S. matched equity volume jumped 34% to 55.7B shares in March from 41.7B in February and 55.6B in March 2021.
- March U.S. equity options volume rose 18% to 284M contracts from 241M contracts in February. Still, that's down 9.8% from 315M contracts in March 2021.
- Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares are rising 1.1% in Thursday after-hours trading.
- European options and futures volume was 10.2M contracts in March vs. 7.0M in February and 7.0M in March 2021.
- European equity volume was $119.0B, up from $99.7B in the previous month and $117.1B in the year-ago month.
- Total listings for Q1 2022 increased to 5,486 from 5,413 in Q4 2021 and 4,757 in Q1 2021. Total listed companies on The Nasdaq Stock Market rose to 3,795 in Q1 from 3,737 in the previous quarter and 3,257 in the year-ago quarter.
- Exchange-traded product listings continued to increase, rising to 447 in Q1 from 441 in Q4 and 410 in Q1 2021.
- About a month ago, Bank of America raised its Q1 EPS estimates for CME (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Tradeweb Markets (TW), and Nasdaq (NDAQ) on the basis of robust trading volumes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.