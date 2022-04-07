CrowdStrike stock gains aftermarket on impact level 4 authorization from Dept of Defense

  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock rose 3.2% postmarket Thursday after the cybersecurity firm was granted a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at impact level 4 (IL-4).
  • This authorization will enable CRWD to deploy its Falcon cybersecurity platform to a broad range of Dept. of Defense (DoD) and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers to protect their Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).
  • With IL-4 P-ATO now in hand, CRWD is working towards a DoD impact level 5 (IL-5) P-ATO, and is committed to helping secure National Security Systems.
