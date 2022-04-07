Hartford Financial aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) said Thursday that it aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its full range of businesses and operations by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Climate Accord.
- The company's goal came after its existing targets to operate with 100% renewable-energy-source consumption for its facilities by 2030 and to reduce select GHGe by at least 2.1% each year starting in 2015 for a total reduction of 46.2% by 2037.
- “We recognize some critical metrics and standards still need to be established to measure progress toward our net zero goal, but we are focused on doing the essential work and necessary due diligence over the next few years to position us to meet this societal imperative,” said Hartfor Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift.
- In mid-February, Hartford Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share.